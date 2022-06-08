Belgium vs Poland Live Streaming: How to Watch 2022-23 UEFA Nations League Live on TV And Online

After securing a 2-1 win against Wales in their first match, Poland will be looking to carry on their winning momentum when they will be taking on Belgium in their second encounter of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday (June 9). The match between Belgium and Poland will take place at the King Baudouin Stadium, in Brussels.

Belgium and Poland are placed in Group A3 along with Wales and the Netherlands.

Belgium’s attacking lineup will be depending a lot on their prolific striker Romelu Lukaku. Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is expected to play a pivotal role and help in creating chances for the Belgian side.

Ahead of Thursday’s (June 9) UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Poland; here is all you need to know:

What date 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Poland will be played?

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Poland will take place on June 9, Thursday.

Where will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Poland be played?

The match between Belgium and Poland will be played at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

What time will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Poland begin?

The match between Belgium and Poland will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Belgium vs Poland match?

Belgium vs Poland match will be televised on the Sony sports network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Belgium vs Poland match?

Belgium vs Poland match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Belgium and Poland Possible Starting XIs

Belgium Predicted Starting Line-up: Simon Mignolet, Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku

Poland Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamil Grabara, Bartosz Bereszynski, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Piotr Zielinski, Matuesz Klich, Jacek Goralski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Robert Lewandowski, Adam Buksa

