BEN vs AJA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Benfica and Ajax: Benfica will play host to Ajax in the first leg of round 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Thursday at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica with the aim to claim an early advantage. Both Benfica and Ajax are enjoying a terrific run in their respective domestic league and will look to build on that momentum.

The Eredivisie champions Ajax are currently on a 10-match winning streak while Benfica are unbeaten in their last three outings.

In their most recent game, the home side was held for a 2-2 draw by Boavista in the Primeira Liga. Prior to that, they recorded a 2-1 win over Santa Clara and defeated a 10-man Tondela 3-1.

Benfica were also impressive during the group stage round of the Champions League, where they finished runners-up in Group E.

Ajax are currently on a six-match winning streak in UCL, having won all six group stage games to finish Group C as table toppers.

Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League game between Benfica and Ajax; here are all the details about the match:

BEN vs AJA Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Benfica and Ajax will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

BEN vs AJA Live Streaming

The match between Benfica and Ajax is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

BEN vs AJA Match Details

The match between Benfica and Ajax will be played on Thursday, February 24, at Estádio da Luz. The game between BEN vs AJA will start at 01:30 am (IST).

BEN vs AJA Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Sebastien Haller

Vice-Captain: Dusan Tadic

BEN vs AJA Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Odysseas Vlachodimos

Defenders: Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Lisandro Martinez, Daley Blind

Midfielders: Julian Weigl, Everton, Edson Alvarez

Strikers: Sebastien Haller, Darwin Nunez, Dusan Tadic

Benfica vs Ajax probable XI:

Benfica Possible Starting line-up: Odysseas Vlachodimos; Valentino Lazaro, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alejandro Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Adel Taarabt, Julian Weigl, Everton; Roman Yaremchuk, Darwin Nunez

Ajax Possible Starting line-up: Remko Pasveer; Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Lisandro Martinez, Daley Blind; Edson Alvarez, Davy Klaassen; Antony, Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic; Sebastien Haller

