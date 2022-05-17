Benaulim Football Ground Hosts 3rd Edition of Kick Off The Dream Football Carnival

The Benaulim Football Ground in Goa hosted the third edition of the Kick Off The Dream Football Carnival on Sunday, 15th May 2022

400 children attended the carnival which saw the attendance of former Indian national team footballer Yolanda D’Souza, who represented the nation in the 1979 edition of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, former Indian national team coach Maymol Rocky and Anju Turambekar, Technical Director, Dempo Sports Club

Reminiscing the growth of women’s football in India, both guests were overjoyed interacting with the kids and had special words of encouragement for the two teams that participated in the final of the 5-vs-5 tournament which was a part of the games and activities of the carnival.

