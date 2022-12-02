Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Bengaluru FC have had a torrid start to this Indian Super League season. They are currently in the bottom three and things haven’t gone their way. The Bengaluru side finally managed to claim a victory against Goa FC in their last encounter. Javi Hernandez scored both goals to seal their victory.

ATK Mohun Bagan on the other hand, have had a bright start to their season. The Kolkata-based outfit also defeated Hyderabad FC in their last game by a narrow score line of 1-0.

Hugo Boumous got on the scoresheet for the home side and ensured that Mohun Bagan secured all three points. ATK Mohun Bagan are fourth in the ISL table at the moment and have some great momentum going for them.

With both sides on opposite ends of the table it will be interesting to see how they approach this game. Bengaluru are in desperate need of clocking another victory to spark their fledgling campaign, whereas Mohun Bagan would look to reduce the gap between themselves and Odisha FC who are in the third position currently.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on December 3, Saturday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the Indian Super League match Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on December 3.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Bengaluru FC Probable Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Alan Costa, Naorem Roshan Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Udanta Singh Kumam, R Krishna, Bruno Ramires, Javi Hernández, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri.

ATK Mohun Bagan Probable Starting XI: Vishal Kaith, Subhasish Bose, Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaço

