Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Chennaiyin FC will be aiming to surpass Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League standings as the two are set to lock horns on Saturday. The Indian Super League fixture between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC is scheduled to take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

A win in their next game will also help Chennaiyin FC in bolstering their chances of reaching the Indian Super League playoffs. Thomas Bradaric’s men will head into the fixture after failing to register a win in their last five matches. After playing 14 matches, Chennaiyin FC are now placed in eighth position in the standings with 17 points under their belt.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, claimed a resounding 0-3 win over Jamshedpur FC in their last fixture.

Ahead of the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC will take place on January 28, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC FC be played?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

At what time will the ISL 2022-23 match Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC begin?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match?

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match?

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Possible Starting XI:

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Shrivas, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Javier Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Samik Mitra, Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Aakash Sangwan, Y. Jiteshwor Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Julius Duker, Vincy Barretto, Petar Sliskovic

