Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Indian Super League is in full swing, and on Friday, Bengaluru FC will lock horns with East Bengal FC in Bengaluru. Both sides have struggled to get going in the tournament and will be desperate to secure a win.

So far, the Bengaluru outfit have had a bittersweet season. The Blues began with a victory and then settled for a point before losing twice in the ISL. Head Coach Simon Grayson will want his side to be more disciplined at the back as they have leaked goals this season. Superstar Sunil Chhetri has not fired on all cylinders. The return of Roy Krishna will bolster their attack.

East Bengal will return to action following their setback against Chennaiyin FC. They will want to get back on track against Bengaluru, who also lost their last game. East Bengal are struggling at tenth place in the table, with just three points after five matches. Stephen Constantine will want to get things perfect and bag a win on Thursday.

Ahead of the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC will take place on November 11, Friday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC be played?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC begin?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match?

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match?

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC Possible Starting XI:

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu (GK), Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Silva, Siva Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh (Gk), Charalampos Kyriakou, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Sarthak Golui, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Jordan O’Doherty, Suhair VP, Cleiton Silva

