Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

In their final assignment in the Indian Super League (ISL), Bengaluru FC will take on FC Goa in their own backyard. The match is slated to take place on February 23 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore. Bengaluru is now the fourth team in the ISL standings with 31 points in 19 games. But they need to register a victory against Goa in order to confirm the semi-final spot as Kerala Blaster is chasing them as another contender for the position. The Sunil Chhetri-led unit have the same points as Kerala but is one step ahead based on their superior goal difference.

On the other hand, Goa is already out of the playoff race as they are reeling at No 7 in the tally with 27 points. They have managed to win only 8 games from their previous 19 appearances in the league. Goa failed to win any of their last three ISL matches. Hence, they will aim to win the next game in an effort to conclude the tournament on a positive note. Although, it won’t be an easy task for the Brandon Fernandes-led side to overcome high-flying Bengaluru, who have recently been in exceptional form.

Ahead of the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa , here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will take place on February 23, Thursday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa be played?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore.

At what time will the ISL 2022-23 match Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa begin?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa ISL match?

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa ISL match?

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Possible Starting XI:

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Satish Srivas, Prabir Das, Rohit Kumar, Bruno Edgar, Naorem Singh, Javier Hernandez, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Roy Krishna.

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Marc Valiente Hernandez, Aiban Dohling, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Alvaro Vasquez.

