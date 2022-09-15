Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Durand Cup 2022 Semifinal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch BFC vs HFC Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It just can’t get any bigger in this edition of the Durand Cup as two of the most prominent Indian clubs will clash in the high-stakes semi-final. Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC will take on the reigning Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC in the 2nd semi-final of the Durand Cup at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium. There is very little to choose between the two teams and the match promises to be a great contest. Both teams have showcased their sumptuous football prowess throughout the tournament and both teams have some mercurial talent at their disposal.

The Blues will rely on their striking trio of Chhetri, Krishna and Siva Sakthi. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC will hope that Bart Ogbeche comes up with the goods against Bengaluru FC. Ahead of the all-important semi-final, pundits are giving a slight edge to Bengaluru FC.

Here is all you need to know about the Durand Cup semifinal between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC:

On what date is the Durand Cup semifinal match between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC?

The Durand Cup semifinal between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC will be played on September 15.

Where will the Durand Cup semifinal match be between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC?

The Durand Cup semifinal between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the Durand Cup semifinal match between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC?

The Durand Cup semifinal between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC will begin at 6:00 pm IST on September 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Durand Cup semifinal match between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC?

The Durand Cup semifinal between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC will be telecast on Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Durand Cup semifinal match between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC?

The Durand Cup semifinal between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet (GK), Parag, Jhingan, Jovanovic, Roshan, Prabir, Ramires, Javi, Rohit, Chhetri, Krishna

Hyderabad FC Predicted Line-up: Kattimani (GK), Yasir, Odei, Akash Mishra, Hitesh, Borja, Nim, Chhangte, Rabeeh, Ogbeche, Siverio

