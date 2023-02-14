Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2022-23, February 15

Bengaluru will have a spot in the playoffs in mind when they host Mumbai City in Indian Super League on February 15. Simon Grayson’s side extended their winning streak to six games in the league after a 1-0 victory over arch-rivals Kerala Blasters on Saturday. Bengaluru are now in the fifth position on the table, a point clear of FC Goa and Odisha FC.

Roy Krishna netted his fifth goal of the season to guide his team to a crucial win. The Blues created a lot of threats going forward and defended well against Kerala Blasters. Grayson would want his team to play the same brand of football against table-toppers Mumbai City.

On the other hand, Des Buckingham’s side will be aiming to collect maximum points when they travel to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. Mumbai will have to play well as Bengaluru seem to be on a roll.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City be played?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City will be played on February 15.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City be played?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

At what time will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City begin?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Bengaluru vs Mumbai City Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Greg Stewart

Vice-Captain: Bipin Singh

Suggested Playing XI for Bengaluru vs Mumbai City Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Gurpreet Sandhu

DEF: Sandesh Jhingan, Rostyn Griffiths, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh

MID: Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Javier Hernandez, Naorem Singh

ST: Greg Stewart, Jorge Pereyra Díaz

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Bengaluru Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Satish Srivas, Prabir Das, Rohit Kumar, Bruno Edgar, Naorem Singh, Javier Hernandez, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Roy Krishna

Mumbai City Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rostyn Griffiths, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh

