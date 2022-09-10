Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Durand Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Durand Cup 2023 advances to its business end as eight top teams from the Group stages will be competing for a spot in the all-important semi-finals of the historic competition.

In the second quarter-final fixture, the two ISL giants Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC will cross swords at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, September 10.

Bengaluru FC had to dig deep to qualify from the Group of death that included both the finalists of the last edition of the Durand Cup. They tipped reigning champions FC Goa to seal their quarter-final berth along with Mohammedan SC. Skipper Sunil Chhetri has been in tremendous goal-scoring form and has already found the net thrice in the tournament. The Indian first-choice keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been excellent between the sticks.

Meanwhile, Odisha have displayed tremendous performances in the group stages. Under head coach Josep Gombau’s tutelage, Odisha have evolved into an aggressive team always on the lookout for goal-scoring opportunities. They are unbeaten in the Durand Cup and seem like hot favourites to lift the title this year.

Advertisement

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

It will be an enthralling fixture to watch as the two juggernauts collide in the knockout encounter. Will Sunil Chhetri and his men succumb to the pressure or will Odisha fall apart at the business end of the tournament? Only time will tell!

Ahead of the Durand Cup match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Durand Cup match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC be played?

The Durand Cup match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC will be played on Saturday, September 10.

Where will the match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC be played?

The Durand Cup match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

What time will the match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC begin?

Advertisement

The Durand Cup match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC?

The Durand Cup match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC?

The Durand Cup match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Advertisement

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Lalthuammawia Ralte (Gk), Narender Gehlot, Nikhil Prabhu, Shubham Sarangi, Sebastian Zo, Paul Ramfangzauva, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar

Bengaluru FC Football Predicted Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Gk), Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Bruno Ramires, Namgyal Bhutia, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here