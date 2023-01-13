Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bengaluru FC regained the winning momentum after outclassing NorthEast United FC 1-2 in their last Indian Super League match. Defender Allan Costa netted a late goal in the game to earn the full three points for Bengaluru FC.

Simon Grayson’s men will now look to win two games on the trot as they are set to face Odisha FC on Saturday. The Indian Super League fixture between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. After securing 13 points from as many games, The Blues are now placed in eighth position in the Indian Super League standings.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, also got the better of East Bengal FC 3-1 in their last Indian Super League fixture.

Ahead of the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC will take place on January 14, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC be played?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

At what time will the ISL 2022-23 match Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC begin?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match?

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC ISL match?

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC ISL match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Possible Starting XI:

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Allan Costa, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Parag Shrivas, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Javier Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Denechandra Meitei, Osama Malik, Reynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

