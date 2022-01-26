>BFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: We are in the 72nd match of the Indian Super League 2021-22 where Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. Bengaluru FC come into this match placed at the eighth spot with fourteen points from twelve matches. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, are placed in the fourth spot with eighteen points from twelve matches.

There is a lot of competition in the league, a win here for fifth place Chennaiyin could see them leapfrog all the other sides and take the first spot on the points table. The match between Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

>BFC vs CFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 72 between Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC.

>BFC vs CFC Streaming

The match between Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>BFC vs CFC Match Details

The match between Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be played on Wednesday, January 26, at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

>BFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sunil Chhetri

Vice-Captain: Rahim Ali

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Roshan Singh, Pratik Chaudhuri, Sajid Dhot, Slavko Damjanovic

Midfielders: Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa

Strikers: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali

>Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC probable XI:

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Roshan Singh, Pratik Chaudhuri, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Suresh Wangjam, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

Chennaiyin FC - Debjit Majumder, Sajid Dhot, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Vladimir Koman, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Nerijus Valskis, Rahim Ali

