>BFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Bengaluru FC will be keen to close the game on Hyderabad FC at the top of the points table when these teams clash in the Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Friday.

Coming into this match, Bengaluru FC are on a nine-game unbeaten run. This has seen them turning around a poor start to a promising position. They are placed third with 23 points from 15 matches. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, was not able to hold on to their lead at the top of the points table as they come into this game after a narrow defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan.

Both these two sides have faced each other on five occasions – both of these sides have won once and lost one. Three matches have ended in a draw.

Advertisement

The match between >Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

>BFC vs HFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 88 between >Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC.

>BFC vs HFC Streaming

The match between >Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>BFC vs HFC Match Details

The match between >Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC will be played on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

>BFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

>Vice-Captain: Sunil Chhetri

>Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

>Defenders: Parag Shrivas, Prateek Chaudhuri, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh

Advertisement

>Midfielders: Bruno Ramires, Danish Farooq, Souvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojari

>Strikers: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Sunil Chhetri

>Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC probable XI:

>Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Parag Shrivas, Prateek Chaudhuri, Alan Costa, Roshan Singh, Suresh Singh, Bruno Ramires, Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

>Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Souvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojari, Joel Chianese, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.