>BFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between >Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Bengaluru FC will be taking on Jamshedpur FC and they would hope to topple their settled cart and give a boost to their playoff aspirations. Both these sides will clash at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. Jamshedpur come into this match after having won their last three games and they four points adrift of table-toppers Hyderabad FC in second position. However, they have a couple of games in hand.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, have won two consecutive games for the first time this season. They beat Kerala Blasters in the last game and made space in the top four. However, Jamshedpur FC will offer them sterner competition in this match.

The match between >Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

>BFC vs JFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 82 between >Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC.

>BFC vs JFC Streaming

The match between >Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>BFC vs JFC Match Details

The match between >Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC will be played on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

>BFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Sunil Chhetri

>Vice-Captain: Daniel Chima

>Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

>Defenders: Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Dinliana Renthlei, Narender Gehlot

>Midfielders: Bruno Ramires, Danish Farooq, Ricky Lallawmawma, Len Doungel

>Strikers: Sunil Chhetri, Daniel Chima

>Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC >probable XIs:

>Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Naorem Roshan Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Ramires, Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

>Jamshedpur FC - TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Seiminlen Doungel, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chima Chukwu

