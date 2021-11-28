>BFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC: In the 11th match of the Indian Super League (IPL) 2021-22, Bengaluru FC will battle it out with Kerala Blasters on Sunday at the GMC Athletic Stadium. The match between BFC and KBFC is slated to begin at 07:30 pm (IST) and the broadcasting of the same will be available on the Star Sports Network. The fans can also live-stream the high-octane clash between two ISL giants on Disney+Hotsar and JioTv.

Bengaluru are having a mixed season so far in India’s top tier domestic football league as they have won one and lost one from their opening two games.

BFC’s opponent’s Kerala Blasters FC, on the other hand, are still looking for their first win of the season and will be desperate to do so in today’s fixture.

KBFC started their campaign with a 2-4 loss at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan before getting held for a goalless draw against NorthEast United.

Ahead of today’s Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC; here is all you need to know:

>BFC vs KBFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

>BFC vs KBFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>BFC vs KBFC Match Details

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be played on Sunday, November 28, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Goa. The BFC vs KBFC game is slated to kick off at 07:30 pm (IST).

>BFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Silva

Vice-Captain: Costa

>BFC vs KBFC suggested playing XI for today’s match

Goalkeeper: Singh-Sandhu

Defenders: Musavu-King, Costa, Leskovic,

Midfielders: Rane, Udanta Singh, Abdul Samad, Nicolas Luna Retamar,

Strikers: Silva, Chhetri, Rolando Pereyra Diaz

>Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC probable XI:

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Singh-Sandhu, Costa, Musavu-King, Roshan-Singh, Kumar, Rane, Udanta-Singh, Silva Almeida, Silva, Ibara, Sunil Chhetri

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gomes, Leskovic, Khabra, Carneiro, Sipovic, Nicolas Luna Retamar, Abdul Samad, J Singh, Adhikari, Rolando Pereyra Diaz, Vazquez Garcia

