BFC vs KFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's ISL 2022-23 BFC vs KFC knockout match, March 3, Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, 7:30 pm IST

BFC vs KFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s ISL 2022-23 knockout match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC: After the completion of the league matches, the stage is all set for the knockout action to unfold in the Indian Super League. In the first knockout fixture of the season, Bengaluru FC will be hosting Kerala Blasters FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The single-leg Indian Super League knockout game between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will be played on Friday. The winner of the match will directly qualify for the last-four stage. The two sides had last faced each other in February and Bengaluru FC had emerged victorious in that contest by one goal to nil. FC Goa’s defeat at the hands of Chennaiyin FC proved enough for Bengaluru FC to advance to the next round. The Blues, in their last league-match of the season, outclassed FC Goa to secure a top-four finish.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, scripted a record this season in the history of the franchise. For the first time, Kerala Blasters qualified for the playoffs in two consecutive seasons. Ivan Vukomanovic’s men finished their Indian Super League league-stage campaign at the fifth position.

Ahead of the match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC; here is everything you need to know:

BFC vs KBFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match.

BFC vs KBFC Live Streaming

The knockout match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

BFC vs KBFC Match Details

The BFC vs KFC match will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 3, at 7:30 pm IST.

BFC vs KFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Javier Hernandez

Vice-Captain: Adrian Luna

Suggested Playing XI for BFC vs KFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Sandhu

Defenders: Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro

Midfielders: Javier Hernandez, Jeakson Singh, Roshan Naorem, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi

Strikers: Adrian Luna, Roy Krishna, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Possible Starting XI:

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Parag Shrivas, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Javier Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Siva Narayanan

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Ayush Adhikary, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Bryce Miranda, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos

