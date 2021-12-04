>BFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC: The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 weekend doubleheader will see Bengaluru FC (BFC) face Mumbai City FC (MCFC) on Saturday, December 4. The high-octane fixture will be hosted at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa, and starts at 09:30 PM IST.

Bengaluru FC kick-started the season well which changed after their loss in the second match, they were held to a 1-1 draw against the Kerala Blasters FC last time out. The Blues need to find a winning mentality for this match. Mumbai City FC had a winning start to their title defence but were faced with a defeat against Hyderabad FC in the second match. The defending champions got back to winning ways by thrashing ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 last time out, which is sure to work as a huge boost for their upcoming fixtures.

The former champions, Bengaluru FC currently are in seventh place in the ISL 2021-22 points table, while their title-holding opponents Mumbai City FC occupy the summit spot after three rounds.

>Here are the details about today’s ISL 2021-22 encounter between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC:

>BFC vs MCFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 18 between Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC.

>BFC vs MCFC Live Streaming

The match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>BFC vs MCFC Match Details

The match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC will be played on Saturday, December 4, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa. The game will kick-off at 09:30 pm (IST).

>BFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Igor Anguolo Alboniga

Vice-Captain: Ahmed Jahouh

Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz

Defenders: Alan Costa, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Mourtada Fall,

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Cassio Gabriel, Lalengmawia, Silva Almeida

Strikers: Vikram Pratap Singh, Cleiton Silva, Igor Anguolo Alboniga

>Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC probable XI:

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Alan Costa, Yrondu Musavu-King, Roshan Singh, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, B. Silva Almeida, Cleiton Silva, Ibara, Sunil Chhetri

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK); Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Amey Rananwade, Mohammad Rakip, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia, Cassio Gabriel, Igor Anguolo Alboniga, Vikram Pratap Singh, Bidyananda Singh

