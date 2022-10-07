BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's ISL 2022-23 BFC vs NEUFC Match, October 8, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 pm IST

A tenth-spot finish in last season’s Indian Super League (ISL) forced the NorthEast United FC team management to revamp their squad. They appointed Marco Balbul as the head coach of the side ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Highlanders are now set to kick off their ISL campaign on Saturday and in their opening match, NorthEast United FC will be up against Bengaluru FC.

ALSO READ| ‘We Know How to Make Miracles Happen’, Says Barcelona VP on Lionel Messi Homecoming

The match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC will take place at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium.

Advertisement

NorthEast United had conceded the most number of goals last season and to bolster their defence the team management roped in Danish centre-back Michael Jakobsen ahead of the new season. They also acquired the services of former East Bengal custodian Arindam Bhattacharja.

In the attacking department, they will highly rely on former Blackburn Rovers striker Matt Derbyshire.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, will start their ISL campaign with a positive mindset after clinching the Durand Cup title.

Ahead of the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC, here is everything you need to know:

BFC vs NEUFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL match.

BFC vs NEUFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

BFC vs NEUFC Match Details

Advertisement

The BFC vs NEUFC ISL match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 8, at 7:30 pm IST.

BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roy Krishna

Vice-Captain: Sunil Chhetri

Suggested Playing XI for BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharja

Defenders: Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra, Hira Mondal

Midfielders: Jon Gaztanaga, Romain Philippoteaux, Javi Hernandez, Emil Benny

Strikers: Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri, Laldanmawia Ralte

Advertisement

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Possible Starting XI:

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksander Jovanovic, Prabir Das, Hira Mondal, Bruno Ramires, Javi Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Thoi Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharja, Gurjinder Kumar, Provat Lakra, Aaron Evans, Tondonba Singh, Jon Gaztanaga, Romain Philippoteaux, Emil Benny, Laldanmawia Ralte, Matt Derbyshire, Rochharzela

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here