>BHA vs MCI Dream18 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Brighton and Man City: Reigning champions Manchester City will face Brighton on Saturday in an anticipating Premier League match at the American Express Community Stadium. Graham Potter’s side will look to outfox the Sky Blues once again by emulating last season’s win at the Amex.

Pep Guardiola’s squad are favourites owing to their ability to dismantle any opposition. Brighton’s defence though has been solid throughout this season and they will have to be once again at their best to stop City’s assault.

>Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Brighton and Man City; here is all you need to know:

>BHA vs MCI Telecast

The Premier League match between Brighton and Man City will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

>BHA vs MCI Live Streaming

The match between Brighton and Man City is available to be streamed live on Hotstar+Disney App.

>BHA vs MCI Match Details

The match between Brighton and Man City will be played on Saturday, October 23, at American Express Community Stadium. The game between Brighton and Man City will start at 10:00 pm (IST).

>BHA vs MCI Dream18 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Shane Duffy

BHA vs MCI Dream18 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Kjell Scherpen

Defenders: Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias

Midfielders: Solly March, Adam Lallana, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish

Strikers: Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus

>Brighton Vs Man City starting line-ups:

>Brighton Predicted Starting Line-up: Kjell Scherpen, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, Dan Burn, Solly March, Adam Lallana, Alexis MacAllister, Marc Cucurella, Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay

>Man City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Silva Bernardo, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden

