BHA vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for EPL 2021-22 BHA vs MUN match, May 7, American Express Community Stadium, 10:00 pm IST

BHU vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for EPL 2022 match between Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United: Sixth-placed Manchester United will look to end their season on a high when they face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, in Premier League. Manchester United come into the fixture after securing a convincing 3-0 triumph against Brentford, in their last Premier League match. Ralf Rangnick’s men have so far won 16 matches out of the 36 games they have played in Premier League.

On the other hand, ninth-placed Brighton clinched a terrific 0-3 win against Wolves, in their last Premier League match. Brighton have so far scored 44 points after playing 35 matches in the English Premier League.

Ahead of the match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United; here is everything you need to know:

BHA vs MUN Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United match.

BHA vs MUN Live Streaming

The match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

BHA vs MUN Match Details

The BHA vs MUN match will be played at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday, May 7 at 10:00 pm IST.

BHA vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Bruno Fernandes

Suggested Playing XI for BHA vs MUN Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Defenders: Alex Telles, Marc Cucurella, Diogo Dalot

Midfielders: Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, Yves Bissouma, Alexis Mac Allister

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Danny Welback

Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) vs Manchester United (MUN) Starting XI:

Brighton and Hove Albion Predicted Starting Line-up: Robert Sanchez, Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Marc Cucurella, Solly March, Yves Bissouma, Moises Caicedo, Leandro Trossard, Alexis Mac Allister, Tarik Lamptey, Danny Welback

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Anthony Elanga, Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo

