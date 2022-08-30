Bhaichung Bhutia Seeks Backing From Northeast States for AIFF Presidential Candidature

Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia, who has announced his intent to contest in the upcoming AIFF presidential election has requested the Northeastern states of the nation to back him in his efforts to get into the management of Indian football.

The candidates willing to throw in their hats for the presidential position at the football governing body are required to come through with the backing of the state members in order to contest the impending election.

In the letter he penned to the Northeastern states the Sikkimese Sniper wrote that “I have been a proud son of Northeast India and represented the region to the best of my ability in the 20 odd years of my career. Today I represent the Northeast again, to contest the post of President of the All Indian Football Federation."

“Our region is the hub of Indian football and we have become a factory for producing footballers for the country", he said reflecting on the rich heritage of Northeastern players in the national team.

“It is high time for a Northeast person to lead the federation. I think I am the best man for the job," the statement read.

He also shed some light on the Northeastern state FAs getting pressurised due to political influence and urged that the elections should be about football and not about politics.

He saw this as an opportunity to correct the course of the federation and lift Indian football to international standards.

The legendary 45-year-old also pledged his commitment to the states and specified a couple of changes he would implement if elected.

He said that annual financial support of 30 Lakhs to 50 Lakhs will be provided to every state for improving their grassroots and state leagues.

The man from Tinkitam also pointed out that he would aid state-level players in coaches’ training programs and produce qualified local coaches.

He mentioned that he would conduct a separate state-level Northeast league.

He also added that he would work towards getting more deserving members os the state FAs into the federation committee.

He also guaranteed that he would aid the associations on all football-related matters.

Previously there was an eminent players condition, in which players who had appeared on the international stage for the nation could stand for posts at the national body without having to come through the state bodies.

He signed off by stating that all the commitments he had spoken about were achievable as he appealed to the Northeastern state FAs, in all sincerity, not to get persuaded by outside influences.

Bhutia cited that we have to ensure such a free and fair system is in place for the greater good of football in the country.

