New Zealand’s defender Meikayla Moore had a disastrous first half against the United States Women’s football team (USWNT) during the Shebelievs Cup. She netted a hat-trick of own goals as USWNT hammered New Zealand women 5-0. Tragically, Moore did not just score three goals, she netted a perfect first-half hat-trick – a left-foot goal, a goal by right foot, and a header.

This is the first time in the history of sports when US women have benefited from three own goals in a single match.

Moore scored the first goal in 10 minutes after a cross from Steve Smith hit the 25-year-old’s right leg and went past goalkeeper Erin Nayler.

Her first goal also ended USWNT’s 181-minute goal-scoring drought.

She netted the second own goal just 82 seconds later after the ball went in after a deflection off Moore’s head. This time the pass came from Sofia Huerta.

Moore scored the third goal in the 36th minute off her left foot. This time she managed to beat Nayley from four yards following a cross from Margaret Purce.

Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pugh netted second-half goals for USWNT as they routed the New Zealand side.

Following America’s victory, New Zealand coach Jitka Klimkova came in defence of Moore, saying that “she had a tough day at the office." She further stressed that the entire New Zealand team is behind her in this “tough moment."

Klimkova said that Moore is devastated by her performance.

The ongoing Shebelivies Cup is like a rehearsal for USWNT for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in July.

With this win, the US team extended their unbeaten streak on home soil to 64 games. Interestingly, they were held for a stalemate out of these 64 games on just seven occasions.

USWNT started the tournament with a goalless draw against the Czech Republic before hammering New Zealand on Sunday. They will next take on Iceland on Wednesday in their last match.

