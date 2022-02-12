>BOC vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Bundesliga 2021-22 match between VfL Bochum and Bayern Munich: VfL Bochum will play host to Bayern Munich on Saturday in their next Bundesliga game at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion. Bayern will look to further extend their gap with second-placed Borussia Dortmund by collecting maximum points here as they continue their pursuit for the 10th straight Bundesliga title.

The touring side will come into this game after going past RB Leipzig in the five-goal thriller last weekend. The home team, meanwhile, is clear of the relegation zone. However, Bochum’s form have taken a dip in the recent week. They were held for a 1-1 draw by Hertha in their most recent game.

The reverse fixture of this game was won by the Bavarians as they ran riots (7-0) on Bochum on matchday 5.

The two teams have met on 31 occasions in the past with Bayern recording 23 victories. Bochum have won just one game while seven encounters ended in a draw.

Ahead of today’s Bundesliga match between VfL Bochum and Bayern Munich; here is all you need to know:

>BOC vs BAY Telecast

The Bundesliga match between VfL Bochum and Bayern Munich will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>BOC vs BAY Live Streaming

The Bundesliga match between VfL Bochum and Bayern Munich is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV App.

>BOC vs BAY Match Details

The match between BOC vs BAY will be played on Saturday, February 12, at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion. The game between BOC vs BAY will start at 08:00 pm (IST).

>BOC vs BAY Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

>Captain: Robert Lewandowski

>Vice-Captain: Joshua Kimmich

>BOC vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction

>Goalkeeper: Sven Ulreich

>Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Cristian Gamboa

>Midfielders: Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Tesche

>Strikers: Robert Lewandowski, Takuma Asano, Thomas Muller

>VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich probable XI:

>Bochum Possible Starting Line-up: Michael Esser; Konstantinos Stafylidis, Maxim Leitsch, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Cristian Gamboa; Milos Pantovic, Robert Tesche, Elvis Rexhbecaj; Takuma Asano, Sebastian Polter, Gerrit Holtmann

>Bayern Munich Possible Starting Line-up: Sven Ulreich (GK); Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez; Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

