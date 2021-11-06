>BOD vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ligue 1 match between Bordeaux and Paris Saint-Germain: Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris Saint-Germain will endeavour to increase their eight-point lead on the table when they travel to Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux to take on Bordeaux in a Ligue 1 match on Sunday.

The Ligue 1 leaders are coming into this game after downing defending champions Lille 2-1. Meanwhile, Les Girondins registered a rare in their previous game over Reims will look to build on it.

Bordeaux have won just two games this season — one in gameweek six and another in gameweek 12 — out of their opening 12 matches. However, they have lost just one out of their last seven games. Despite their resilient performance in the past few weeks, they still occupy 16th place in Ligue 1 standing.

Advertisement

It was not a pretty sight for PSG fans when their team had to work hard to come from behind in their own house against Lille last week following Jonathan David’s opening goal. But, they ultimately got the job done, thanks to their South American superstars – Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria, and will look to achieve the same result on Sunday.

>Ahead of today’s Ligue 1 match between Bordeaux and Paris Saint-Germain; here is all you need to know:

>BOD vs PSG Telecast

The Ligue 1 match between Bordeaux and Paris Saint-Germain will be televised on TV5 Monde which will be on selective DTH operators.

>BOD vs PSG Live Streaming

The Ligue 1 match between BOD vs PSG is available to be streamed live on Voot.Com

>BOD vs PSG Match Details

The match between BOD vs PSG will be played on Sunday, November 7, at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux. The game between BOD vs PSG will start at 01:30 am (IST).

>BOD vs PSG Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Neymar jr

Vice-Captain: Kylian Mbappe

>BOD vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Timothee Pembele, Ricardo Mangas, Stian Gregersen

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Neymar, Georginio Wijnaldum, Tom Lacoux

Strikers: Kylian Mbappe, Javairo Dilrosun

Advertisement

>Bordeaux vs Paris Saint-Germain probable XI:

Bordeaux Possible Starting Line-up: Benoit Costil; Timothee Pembele, Laurent Koscielny, Stian Gregersen, Ricardo Mangas; Tom Lacoux, Otavio, Yacine Adli; Hwang Ui-Jo, Jimmy Briand, Javairo Dilrosun

Paris Saint-Germain Possible Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum; Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.