Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Europa League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

English giants Arsenal will resume their Europa League campaign when they take on Bodo/Glimt. The match between Bodo/Glimt and Arsenal will be played at the Aspmyra Stadion in Norway.

In their last meeting, the Gunners had secured a comfortable 3-0 victory against the Norwegian football club. With two wins from as many matches, Mikel Arteta’s men occupy the top spot in their Europa League group.

Arsenal had kicked off their Europa League journey with a 1-2 win over Swiss football club FC Zurich. For Arsenal, their English striker Eddie Nketiah scored the winning goal of the game in the 62nd minute.

Bodo/Glimt, on the other hand, have managed to secure just one win after playing three matches in the Europa League. Kjetil Knutsen’s side currently find themselves in the third position in their group.

Ahead of the Europa League match between Bodo/Glimt and Arsenal, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Europa League match between Bodo/Glimt (BDO) and Arsenal (ARS) be played?

The Europa League match between Bodo/Glimt (BDO) and Arsenal (ARS) will take place on October 13, Thursday.

Where will the Europa League match Bodo/Glimt (BDO) vs Arsenal (ARS) be played?

The Europa League match between Bodo/Glimt (BDO) and Arsenal (ARS) will be played at the Aspmyra Stadion in Norway.

What time will the Europa League match Bodo/Glimt (BDO) vs Arsenal (ARS) begin?

The Europa League match between Bodo/Glimt (BDO) and Arsenal (ARS) will begin at 10:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bodo/Glimt (BDO) vs Arsenal (ARS) Europa League match?

Bodo/Glimt (BDO) vs Arsenal (ARS) Europa League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bodo/Glimt (BDO) vs Arsenal (ARS) Europa League match?

Bodo/Glimt (BDO) vs Arsenal (ARS) Europa League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal Possible Starting XI:

Bodo/Glimt Predicted Starting Line-up: Nikita Haikin, Alfons Sampsted, Marius Christopher Hoibraten, Brede Mathias Moe, Brice Wembangomo, Albert Gronbaek, Patrick Berg, Ulrik Saltnes, Amahl Pellegrino, Runar Espejord, Joel Mvuka

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Matt Turner, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Fabio Vieira, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli, Edward Nketiah, Marquinhos

