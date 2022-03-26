Home » News » Football » Bologna Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic Returning to Hospital for Leukemia Treatment

Bologna Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic Returning to Hospital for Leukemia Treatment

Sinisa Mihajlovic (Twitter)
Sinisa Mihajlovic (Twitter)

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who has been battling leukemia since 2019, announced on Saturday he would be hospitalised again due to a risk of a relapse

AFP
Updated: March 26, 2022, 20:16 IST

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who has been battling leukemia since 2019, announced on Saturday he would be hospitalised again due to a risk of a relapse.

“My remission after the transplant (of bone marrow in October 2019) was great, but unfortunately, these diseases are sneaky," the 53-year-old told a press conference.

“The latest tests revealed a risk of a relapse."

“To avoid it, I will have to undertake a course of treatment.

“This time I will not attempt a slide tackle on an escaping opponent. I will anticipate it and not let him get ahead of me."

Mihajlovic, 53, said he will be admitted next week to the Sant’Orsola Hospital in Bologna.

The Serbian — who had a distinguished playing career in Serie A winning the title twice with Lazio (2000) and Inter Milan (2006) — took over at Bologna in January 2019.

Mihajlovic — who also won the 1991 European Cup with Red Star Belgrade and the 1999 Cup Winners Cup with Lazio — lifted the club out of the relegation zone to a 10th-place finish.

Bologna finished 12th the following two seasons and are presently in that position in Serie A, with eight games remaining.

first published: March 26, 2022, 20:16 IST