Borussia Dortmund Demand Quick Decision From Erling Haaland About His Future After UCL Exit

To meet a passionate character like Erling Haaland at the wrong moment can easily turn into a challenge. One either receives an answer in a slightly grumpy tone or is greeted with stony silence. The Norwegian striker is far from an unfriendly person, but the 21-year-old seems to have his moments.

The minutes after Borussia Dortmund’s last 2021/2022 season Champions League encounter might have been such an occasion.

In the Black and Yellows locker room, it became apparent the spearhead was trapped in a state of unrest. Despite having delivered two goals securing Borussia’s 5-0 victory over Besiktas, Haaland and his club had to accept their early group exit.

Future goals must be scored in the Europa League — 23 goals in 19 Champions League games and 72 goals in 71 competitive games in Dortmund’s first couldn’t improve the attacker’s mood.

“I just saw him in the locker room. He appeared in an unsatisfied mood; he seemed unhappy with his performance," Dortmund coach Marco Rose reported.

The Champions League exit not only stands for a significant setback for the club. It is far from a bold guess it will substantially affect Haaland’s future plans.

Club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke seems aware of what is next in the stunning story of one of Europe’s most wanted attackers. “I am expecting talks over the upcoming weeks. We hope to get to know about his plans before March or April," the 62-year-old commented.

Dortmund is preparing for Haaland’s departure as the Norwegian can count on an exit clause worth 75 million euros next summer.

Rumors speak of Real, United, or Liverpool as possible new targets for the young striker. His current club meanwhile is on the way to replacing their unreplaceable striker. Media reports speak of 19-year-old Karim Adeyemi from RB Salzburg as the most likely solution. The German international is said to have recently rejected an offer from Barcelona, reports Xinhua.

Atletico, Inter, Bayern, and Paris are said to have joined the battle for the promising striker. “If the number of refusals is increasing, our chances might grow," Watzke said.

Meanwhile, Haaland’s future mood might decide about the remaining goals left for Dortmund. Despite having lost the German Clasico 3-2 against Bayern Munich the Black and Yellows haven’t given up regarding the race for this season’s national title.

Watzke demanded to invest all to deliver satisfying performance in the Euro League. “This is a title this club is missing," the official said.

Watzke reminded his players of the 2011/2012 season. Dortmund suffered from an early exit in the Champions League but managed to win the national title and the German Cup.

Watzke demanded to turn the bad feelings about the Champions League into positive energy.

Head coach Rose is convinced, there is a lot more to come from Haaland until he is possibly departing. “He is fully fit, and he wants to continue to score goals. He is full of energy and determination," the coach commented.

