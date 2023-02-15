Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea Live?

Despite being one of the busiest sides in the last transfer window, Chelsea’s on-field results haven’t been up to the mark. They spent in excess of € 250 million in transfers, breaking the record for the most expensive transfer window in history, in the last window. Still, the Blues have failed to make a significant impact as they sit in the ninth spot on the Premier League table with 31 points from 22 games. Chelsea will take on Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixture at Signal Iduna Park.

Graham Potter’s men are struggling to maintain their consistency in England’s top-flight league with three consecutive draws. They would be hoping to put an end to this winless streak when they take on Dortmund.

The Bundesliga side seems to be in great form winning their last five games on the trot. The German club will be hoping to translate that same momentum into the UEFA Champions League when they take on a Chelsea team that would be low on confidence, owing to their poor form.

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea will be played on February 16, Thursday.

Where will the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea will be played at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund.

At what time will the UEFA Champions League match Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea begin?

The UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea will begin at 1:30 am IST, on February 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea?

The UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea?

The UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea will be streamed live on SonyLIV and Jio TV.

Probable Starting XI:

Borussia Dortmund Probable Starting XI: Gregor Kobel, Raphael Guerreiro, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Sule, Julian Ryerson, Emre Can, Giovanni Reyna, Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Youssoufa Moukoko

Chelsea Probable Starting XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella, Conor Gallagher, Enzo Fernandez, Hakim Ziyech, Joao Felix, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Kai Havertz

