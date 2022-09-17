Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 Bundesliga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Borussia Dortmund and Schalke will face-off in a blockbuster Bundesliga match on September 17. Borussia Dortmund have shown decent form by winning four out of the six games they have played this season. But Edin Terzic’s side is coming into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Manchester City in the group stage of UEFA Champions League. Borussia Dortmund will be aiming to get back their winning ways when they host Schalke in their own backyard. Gregor Kobel and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens remain a doubt for the clash against Schalke.

Meanwhile, Schalke will be looking to revive their Bundesliga campaign. They are currently languishing at the 12th position on the points table and would like to cause an upset on Saturday. For Schalke, there are no injury concerns and they would only miss the services of Polish center-back Marcin Kaminski.

Ahead of the match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 be played?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 will be played on September 17, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 be played?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 will be played at the Westfalenstadion, North Rhine-Westphalia.

What time will the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 begin?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 will begin at 7:00 pm IST, on September 17.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting Line-up: Alexander Meyer, Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerreiro, Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt, Salih Ozcan, Karim Adeyemi, Anthony Modeste, Marco Reus

FC Schalke 04 Predicted Line-up: Alexander Schwolow, Henning Matriciani, Sepp van den Berg, Maya Yoshida, Tobias Mohr, Rodrigo Zalazar, Florian Flick, Jordan Larsson, Dominick Drexler, Marius Bulter, Simon Terodde

