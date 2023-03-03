Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Borussia Dortmund, with 46 points under their belt, are level with defending champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga standings. Dortmund are placed in second position on the points table due to an inferior goal difference.

Edin Terzic’s men kicked off the calendar year on a promising note after winning nine matches across all competitions. Seven out of those nine victories occurred in Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund will now be aiming to carry forward their sensational winning streak as they are set to face RB Leipzig in the domestic league on Saturday.

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig will take place at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig will head into the fixture after defeating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1, in their last match. RB Leipzig now occupy the fourth spot on the Bundesliga points table.

Ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig; here is all you need to know:

What date Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig will be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig will take place on March 4, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig be played?

The match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

What time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig begin?

The match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig will begin at 1:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig match?

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig match?

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig match will be streamed live on the JioCinema and SonyLIV.

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Possible Starting XI:

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting Line-up: Gregor Kobel, Julian Ryerson, Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerreiro, Emre Can, Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Donyell Malen, Sebastien Haller

RB Leipzig Predicted Starting Line-up: Janis Blaswich, Benjamin Henrichs, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol, Marcel Halstenberg, Timo Werner, Xaver Schlager, Kevin Kampl, Dominik Szoboszlai, Andre Silva, Christopher Nkunku

