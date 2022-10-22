Borussia Dortmund vs VFB Stuttgart Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Borussia Dortmund skipper Marco Reus made his return to Bundesliga during the match against Union Berlin last week but the German midfielder could not play an instrumental role as his side had to suffer a defeat at the hands of league leaders.

For Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga season has not proved to be a fruitful one so far. Edin Terzic’s men have managed to claim just five wins after playing 10 matches in the domestic league. Dortmund are now all set to host VFB Stuttgart. The match between Borussia Dortmund and VFB Stuttgart will be played at Signal Iduna Park.

VFB Stuttgart, on the other hand, recorded a convincing 4-1 victory over bottom-placed VFL Bochum, in their last Bundesliga fixture.

With eight points from 10 matches, VFB Stuttgart currently find themselves at the 14th spot in the Bundesliga standings.

Ahead of the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and VFB Stuttgart, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Borussia Dortmund and VFB Stuttgart be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Borussia Dortmund and VFB Stuttgart will take place on October 22, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Borussia Dortmund vs VFB Stuttgart be played?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and VFB Stuttgart will be played at Signal Iduna Park.

What time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Borussia Dortmund vs VFB Stuttgart begin?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and VFB Stuttgart will begin at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Borussia Dortmund vs VFB Stuttgart Bundesliga match?

Borussia Dortmund vs VFB Stuttgart Bundesliga match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Borussia Dortmund vs VFB Stuttgart Bundesliga match?

Borussia Dortmund vs VFB Stuttgart Bundesliga match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Borussia Dortmund vs VFB Stuttgart Possible Starting XI:

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting Line-up: Gregor Kobel, Niklas Sule, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerreiro, Jude Bellingham, Salih Ozcan, Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt, Donyell Malen, Anthony Modeste

VFB Stuttgart Predicted Starting Line-up: Florian Muller, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Borna Sosa, Enzo Millot, Wataru Endo, Naouirou Ahamada, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Sehrou Guirassy, Chris Fuhrich

