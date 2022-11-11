Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Both Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund will look to regain the winning momentum when they clash against each other on Saturday. The Bundesliga match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Borussia Park.

Defensively, Borussia Monchengladbach appeared to be shaky in recent times and head coach Daniel Farke will certainly be wary of his lacklustre backline ahead of the game against Borussia Dortmund. In their last five domestic league fixtures, ninth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach had to concede 10 times and as a result, they endured three defeats. Borussia Monchengladbach, with five wins from 14 matches, currently have 19 points to their name in Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, had to suffer a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Wolfsburg, in their last match. Edin Terzic’s men have so far managed to claim 25 points from 12 matches in the domestic league.

Ahead of the Bundesliga match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund will take place on November 12, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund be played?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Borussia Park.

What time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund begin?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund will begin at 1 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match?

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match?

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting XI:

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted Starting Line-up: Jan Olschowsky, Joseph Scally, Marvin Friedrich, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini, Kouadio Kone, Julian Weigl, Jonas Hoffmann, Christoph Kramer, Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting Line-up: Gregor Kobel, Niklas Sule, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerreiro, Jude Bellingham, Salih Ozcan, Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt, Donyell Malen, Youssoufa Moukoko

