>BRA vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Brazil and Colombia: Brazil will be up against Colombia on Friday at the Corinthians Arena, Sao Paulo in the latest round of the South American 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. In their most recent game, Brazil registered a comprehensive 4-1 win over Uruguay. They are also unbeaten in the tournament so far winning ten out of their 11 games. Brazil only lose points in the Qualifiers once when they played out a goalless draw against Colombia in their away game last month.

Colombia are currently sitting at the last automatic qualification spot in the standing – fourth place – on point with fifth place Uruguay.

Coming into this game, Colombia will be desperate to record a win to increase the gap with Uruguay on the points table. In their most recent game, Colombia were held for a goalless draw against Ecuador. They have won just three out of their opening 12 games while losing two. They have played as many as seven draws in the tournament so far – most by any team.

>Ahead of today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter between Brazil and Colombia; here are all the details about the match:

>BRA vs COL Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Brazil and Colombia will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

>BRA vs COL Live Streaming

The match between Brazil and Colombia is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

>BRA vs COL Match Details

The match between Brazil and Colombia will be played on Friday, November 12, at the Corinthians Arena, Sao Paulo. The match between Brazil and Colombia will start at 06:00 pm (IST).

>BRA vs COL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Neymar

Vice-Captain: Jesus

>BRA vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Silva, E Royal, J Mojica, Yerry Mina

Midfielders: Neymar, Cuadrado, Quintero

Strikers: Jesus, Zapata, Raphinha

>Brazil vs Colombia probable XI:

Brazil Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; E Royal, T Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro; Fabinho, Fred; Paqueta, Neymar, Raphinha; Jesus

Colombia Predicted Starting XI: Ospina; J Mojica, Sanchez, Yerry Mina, Cuadrado; Uribe, Barrios, Quintero; Diaz, Muriel, Zapata

