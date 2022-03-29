Brazil Manager Tite Denies Links of Move to Arsenal

Brazil manager Tite on Monday denied speculation linking him with a move to English Premier League club Arsenal. According to Brazil’s TV Globo, the 60-year-old has been approached by Gunners representatives about the possibility of replacing Mikel Arteta after this year’s World Cup.

“My feeling is of sadness. I feel sad because the information given to the public is a lie," Tite told a virtual news conference, according to Xinhua.

“The people I represent and who know me can rest assured because I value professionalism and know the responsibility that goes with (managing) the Brazil team."

Tite has overseen 53 wins, 13 draws and just five losses since taking charge of the five-time world champions in August 2016.

Last month, he revealed he would stand down after the World Cup, to be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

Tite made the comments on the eve of Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Bolivia in La Paz.

Brazil, who have already qualified for football’s showpiece tournament, currently lead the 10-team South American zone standings with 42 points from 16 matches. Bolivia are ninth with 15 points and are out of contention for the tournament.

Tite said Brazil would try to conserve energy during Tuesday’s clash at Hernando Siles stadium, located more than 3,600m above sea level.

“I’ll say it again, there won’t be a team that is as direct as we have been in the last few games because (the altitude) doesn’t allow it, it’s inhumane," Tite said.

“It (the match) I has no influence (on the World Cup), but it has an influence in strategic terms on what we can get out of ourselves in the face of adversity."

