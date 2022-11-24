Brazil vs Serbia Live Streaming: How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

Five-time champions Brazil are all set to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against Serbia on Friday. The World Cup fixture between Brazil and Serbia will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

The Selecao had clinched their last World Cup trophy back in 2002. And since then it has not been a pleasant journey for the South American nation at the world Stage. In their last World Cup appearance, Brazil crashed out of the quarter-finals after suffering a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Belgium.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

However, the situation appears to be pretty different for Tite’s men this time. Brazil will head into the World Cup after remaining unbeaten in their last 15 matches. They have been placed in Group G along with Cameroon, Switzerland and Serbia.

Serbia, after clinching the top spot in the qualifiers, will be determined to produce a stellar show in the Qatar World Cup.

Ahead of Friday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Serbia; here is all you need to know:

When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Serbia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Serbia will take place on November 25, Friday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Brazil vs Serbia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Serbia will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Brazil vs Serbia begin?

Advertisement

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Serbia will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Brazil vs Serbia match?

Brazil vs Serbia match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Brazil vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Brazil vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Advertisement

Brazil vs Serbia Possible XIs

Brazil predicted starting line-up: Alisson, Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Fabinho, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Richarlison, Neymar, Vinicius Junior

Serbia predicted starting line-up: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Nikola Milenkovic, Stefan Mitrovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, FIlip Kostic, Dusan Tadic, Dusan Vlahovic, Luka Jovic

Read all the Latest Sports News here