Brazil vs South Korea Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Brazil vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022, December 6

South Korea had one of the most thrilling entries into the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Most people would have given up hope after the Korean side lost to Ghana, 3-2. Things got heated as the South Korean head coach Paulo Bento was shown a red card after the match ended.

In their last game, the Korean side were trailing early on when Ricardo Horta opened the scoring for Portugal in the 5th minute. Son Heung-Min and Co did not lose hope as they pushed on and eventually sealed the winner in stoppage time via a Hwang Hee-Chan strike.

Brazil cruised to victory against Serbia and Switzerland in their first two encounters. The Selecao lost their final group stage game against Cameroon but still topped their group.

Neymar picked up an injury in their opening match, and Brazil will be hoping that the PSG forward will be fit for this game.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea will be played on December 6, Tuesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea will be played at Stadium 974.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea?

The FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea?

The FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Brazil vs South Korea Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Neymar

Vice-Captain: H. Son

Suggested Playing XI for Brazil vs South Korea Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Alisson

DEF: T Silva, E Miltao, J Kim

MID: Neymar, H Son, Casemiro, IHwang, K Lee

ST: Richarlison, Raphinha

Predicted starting line-up:

Brazil predicted starting line-up: Alisson, A Sandro, T Silva, Marquinhos, E Miltao, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, V Junior, Neymar, Raphinha, Richarlison

South Korea Predicted Starting Line-up: S. Kim, J. Kim, Y. Kim, K. Kwon, M. H. Kim, K. Lee, W. Jung, I. Hwang, H. Son, G. S. Cho, J. Lee

