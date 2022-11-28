Brazil vs Switzerland Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Brazil vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup, November 28

Brazil will be looking to seal their last-16 spot when they take on Switzerland on Monday. Both teams won their opening matches and their contest promises to be a thrilling affair. Although Brazil won its match against Serbia quite comfortably, the Selecao suffered a major setback in the 79th minute. Star striker Neymar injured his ankle while being tackled by Serbian defender Nikola Milenkovic. Reports suggest that Brazil will be without Neymar for the entire group stage and that the PSG striker will only be available from the round of 16.

It will be interesting to see how Brazil fares without one of their most prolific players. However, Brazil has enough depth in its squad to sweep aside Switzerland. Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior and Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli could replace Neymar in Brazil’s starting XI.

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Ahead of the blockbuster FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland will be played on November 28.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland will be played at Stadium 974.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland will begin at 9:30 pm IST, on November 28.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland?

The FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland?

The FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Advertisement

Brazil vs Switzerland Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Casemiro

Vice-Captain: Xherdan Shaqiri

Suggested Playing XI for Brazil vs Switzerland Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Alisson Becker

DEF: Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Nico Elvedi

MID: Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka

ST: Gabriel Martinelli, Ruben Vargas, Richarlison

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro; Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Martinelli, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison

Switzerland: Sommer; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler, Sow; Embolo, Shaqiri, Vargas

Read all the Latest Sports News here