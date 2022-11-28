Brazil vs Switzerland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Brazil had a great start to their campaign asserting their dominance over Serbia in the opener. The Selecao won the match courtesy of two beautiful strikes by Richarlison who made sure that they got off to a winning start.

Despite these positive notes, Neymar was forced off in the 79th minute with a sprained right ankle and will most probably miss out the rest of the group matches. This is a big drawback for Brazil and it will be interesting to see how they fare without the PSG star on the pitch.

Switzerland also ground out an impressive 1-0 victory against Cameroon. B Embolo got on the scoresheet for the Swiss side in the 48th minute to claim the second spot in the group.

M Yakin’s men will have to be vary of the threat that this Brazilian side possesses in front of goal despite the absence of Neymar. Richarlison is in red hot form at the moment and Yann Sommer will have to be at his best if they are to come away with anything from this game.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Switzerland, here is everything that you need to know.

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Switzerland be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Switzerland will take place on November 28, Monday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Brazil vs Switzerland be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Switzerland will be played at the Stadium 974.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Brazil vs Switzerland begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Switzerland will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Brazil vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Brazil vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Brazil vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Brazil vs Switzerland Possible Starting XI:

Brazil Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson, Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro, Fred, Casemiro, Raphinha, L Paqueta, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison

Switzerland Predicted Starting Line-up: Sommer, Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez, Xhaka, Freuler, Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas, Embolo

