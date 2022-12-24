Brazilian Great Pele Receives Elevated Care For Cancer-related Cardiac And Kidney Dysfunctions

Brazilian football legend Pele’s health has reportedly worsened recently as he battles cancer. Doctors have announced that Pele’s health condition deteriorated during his stay in the hospital.

Pele has been in the hospital for more than three weeks. Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital, in a statement, announced that Pele’s cancer had progressed and the former World Cup-winning footballer will now be under elevated care. And as a result, Pele would be forced to spend Christmas in the hospital along with his loved ones.

ALSO READ| ‘Some of The Pictures I Saw…: FIFA World Cup Winner Blasts Argentine Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Advertisement

Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento recently shared an update about her father on Instagram.

“Here we go, in the fight and in faith. One more night together", read the caption on Pele’s daughter’s social media post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmiHodQtnYb/

It is understood that Pele has been undergoing chemotherapy since September 2021, post the removal of his colon tumour. The legendary Brazilian footballer is considered one of the best to play the game ever, having won the FIFA World Cup on three occasions.

Pele made his international debut at the tender age of 16 in 1957 against Argentina in a 1-2 defeat at the Maracana. He showed his brilliance on the field, bagging his first goal on his debut to become the youngest goal scorer for the Brazilian national team aged 16 years.

At 17, he also became the youngest player to ever feature in a World Cup in 1958. Pele scored a hat-trick against France in the semi-final and recorded two more in the final of the tournament against Sweden. Overall, Pele scored six goals in the event to guide Brazil to their first-ever World Cup title.

He was an integral member of Brazil’s World Cup-winning squad in 1962 and 1970.

Advertisement

Pele had finished his World Cup career with 12 goals under his belt after playing 14 matches.

Pele announced his retirement in 1974. But a year later he decided to sign a three-year deal with the New York Cosmos.

Pele also served as the Minister of Sport in Brazil from 1995-1998.

Read all the Latest Sports News here