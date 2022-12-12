Brazilian Great Pele's Health Improves; But Discharge Date Yet Unsure

Brazilian football great Pelé is doing better after having been hospitalized to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19, doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital said Monday.

Pelé has been in the hospital since Nov. 29 and doctors said they still don’t know when he will be discharged from the hospital.

He is “conscious and has stable vital signs," a statement from the hospital said.

Pelé, a three-time World Cup winner, is also fighting cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Pele sent out a message of support to the Brazilian national team and Neymar, who equalled the 82-year-old’s record for most number of goals for the Selecao, following their quarterfinal exit at the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the hands of Croatia on penalties.

Neymar had opened the scoring in the last 8 game at the World’s biggest tournament, but Croatia fought back hard to level the tie before forcing penalties and ultimately taking the win to progress to the semi-final of the tournament.

The loss sent huge shockwaves around the world as Brazil were the favourites to lift the coveted trophy before the tournament could even begin, coming into the campaign as the world’s top-ranked team.

Pele was part of the Brazilian teams that won the World Cup thrice. He was a member of the teams that won the nation’s first-ever world cup in the year 1958, and successfully defended in the year 1962.

Brazil were ousted in the 1966 edition of the World Cup in England by Portugal before getting their hands on the trophy again in the year 1970.

Brazil’s other two World Cup triumphs came in the years 1994 and 2002, making the nation the only five-time winner of the most prestigious trophy in world football.

Brazil started 2022 World Cup in Qatar in a strong fashion, sealing knockout qualification after their first two games.

The Selecao beat Serbia in their opening game 2-0, with both goals coming from forward Richarlison, before edging out Switzerland 1-0 thanks to Casemiro’s lone strike.

They fell 1-0 to Cameroon in their final group-stage game, but still managed to finish at the top of their group.

They dispatched a fighting South Korea team expertly in the Round of 16 as they romped to a 4-1 win, before bowing out against Croatia.

(With inputs from AP)

