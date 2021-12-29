>BRE vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester City: Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are set to travel to Brentford on Thursday to play their last Premier League game of 2021. The Sky Blues have been impressive so far this season and will look to end the year on a high note by collecting maximum points from this fixture.

The reigning champions have won their last nine games in Premier League to create six points gap between them and second-place Liverpool. They will come into this game on the back of a thumping 6-3 win over Leicester City on Boxing Day.

City’s opponents, on the other hand, have struggled in picking up the pace in their recent fixture. They have won just one game in their last four outings and are currently occupying the 13th spot in the latest Premier League standings.

The Bees will come into this game after recording a 0-2 loss at the hands of Brighton on Sunday.

>Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Brentford and Manchester City; here is all you need to know:

>BRE vs MCI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester City.

>BRE vs MCI Live Streaming

The match between Brentford and Manchester City is available to be streamed live on Hotstar+Disney App.

>BRE vs MCI Match Details

The match between Brentford and Manchester City will be played on Thursday, December 30, at Brentford Community Stadium. The game between Brentford and Manchester City will start at 01:45 am (IST).

>BRE vs MCI Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Cancelo

BRE vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Cancelo, Zinchenko, Pinnock, Jansson

Midfielders: De Bruyne, Gundogan, Canos

Strikers: Grealish, Foden, Toney

>Brentford vs Manchester City starting line-ups:

Brentford Predicted Starting XI: Fernandez; Pinnock, Sorensen, Jansson; Canos, Onyeka, Baptiste, Jensen, Thompson; Wissa, Toney

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Jesus, Foden, Grealish

