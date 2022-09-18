Brentford vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

League leaders Arsenal will aim to continue their superb run in the Premier League as they are set to take on Brentford on Sunday. The match between Brentford and Arsenal will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

The Gunners will come into the fixture after enduring a 3-1 defeat against Manchester United in their last Premier League match. Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal’s solitary goal in the contest. After playing six matches, Mikel Arteta’s men have managed to claim 15 points.

Brentford, on the other hand, scripted a thumping 5-2 win against Leeds United in their last Premier League fixture. For Brentford, their English striker Ivan Toney had scored a hat-trick in the game. Brentford, with nine points in their kitty after playing six matches, currently find themselves at eighth spot in the Premier League standings.

Ahead of Sunday’s EPL match between Brentford and Arsenal; here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2022-23 match between Brentford (BRE) and Arsenal (ARS) will be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Brentford and Arsenal will take place on September 18, Sunday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Brentford (BRE) vs Arsenal (ARS) be played?

The EPL match between Brentford vs Arsenal will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Brentford (BRE) vs Arsenal (ARS) begin?

The EPL match between Brentford and Arsenal will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Brentford (BRE) vs Arsenal (ARS) match?

Brentford vs Arsenal EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Brentford (BRE) vs Arsenal (ARS) EPL match?

Brentford vs Arsenal EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Brentford (BRE) vs Arsenal (ARS) Possible Starting XI:

Brentford predicted Starting Line-up: David Raya, Aaron Hickey, Pontus Jansson, Ben Mee, Rico Henry, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Granit Xhaka, Sambi Lokonga, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus

