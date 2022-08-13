Brentford vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It has been a dismal start to the season for Manchester United. The Red Devils, under new manager Erik ten Hag, were expected to reclaim their lost glory and fight for the Premier League title. But the scene did not change much as Manchester United endured a humiliating 1-2 defeat at Old Trafford against Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening Premier League match.

Ten Hag will now eagerly want his players to showcase a better show and clinch the full three points as Manchester United will take on Brentford in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday. The Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester United is scheduled to be played at the Brentford Community Stadium in London.

Brentford, on the other hand, come into the fixture after clinching one point against Leicester City. Brentford’s English midfielder Joshua Dasilva scored a late equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw against Leicester.

Advertisement

Ahead of Saturday’s EPL match between Brentford and Manchester United here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2022-23 match between Brentford (BRE) and Manchester United (MUN) will be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Brentford and Manchester United will take place on August 13, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Brentford (BRE) vs Manchester United (MUN) be played?

The EPL match between Brentford and Manchester United will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium in London.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Brentford (BRE) vs Manchester United (MUN) begin?

The EPL match between Brentford and Manchester United will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Brentford (BRE) vs Manchester United (MUN) EPL match?

Brentford vs Manchester United EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the Brentford (BRE) vs Manchester United (MUN) EPL match?

Brentford vs Manchester United EPL match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Brentford (BRE) vs Manchester United (MUN) Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Brentford Predicted Starting Line-up: David Raya, Aaron Hickey, Pontus Jansson, Ben Mee, Rico Henry, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Christian Eriksen, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here