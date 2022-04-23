Brentford vs Tottenham Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Tottenham Hotspur will have nothing but a win in mind to keep their European hopes alive when they take on Brentford in the English Premier League on Saturday.

A victory against Brentford will help Spurs in cementing their fourth spot in the points table. Tottenham have 57 points having played 32 matches.

Tottenham will aim to get back to the winning track against Brentford after a shocking 0-1 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion in their last Premier League fixture.

Brentford will move into the top 10 of the Premier League points table if they manage to beat Antonio Conte’s men on Saturday. Brentford have bagged 39 points in EPL having played 33 times.

When will the English Premier League match between Brentford vs Tottenham be played?

The English Premier League match between Brentford vs Tottenham will take place on April 23.

Where will the English Premier League match Brentford vs Tottenham be played?

The match between Brentford vs Tottenham will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford.

What time will the English Premier League match Brentford vs Tottenham begin?

The match between Brentford vs Tottenham will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Brentford vs Tottenham match?

Brentford vs Tottenham match will be televised on Star Star Sports network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Tottenham match?

Brentford vs Tottenham match is available to be streamed live-streamed on the Disney + Hotstar App.

Brentford vs Tottenham Possible Starting XI:

Brentford Predicted Starting Line-up: David Raya, Mads Bech, Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Rico Henry, Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard, Christian Eriksen, Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa

Tottenham Predicted Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Sergio Reguilon, Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min

