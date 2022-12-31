Brighton vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Coverage in India?

Brighton & Hove Albion are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table after claiming 24 points from their 15 PL matches this season. At the time of writing, Brighton are only four points behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

The Seagulls would be high on confidence after their convincing victory against Southampton last week. That being said, Arsenal are in ruthless form at the moment. The Gunners are in pole position and can’t seem to put a step wrong.

They have already got 40 points from 15 matches so far, placing them seven points ahead of Manchester City, having played one game less than the Cityzens. They have won an impressive 13 games in the edition of the PL, making them firm favourites to snatch a victory at the Amex.

Brighton are also known for punching above their weight in the last couple of seasons, going toe to toe with the big boys. It should thus be an interesting battle between both sides.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal here is all you need to know:

When will the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal be played?

The Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will be played on December 31, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal be played?

The Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will be played at American Express Community Stadium, Brighton.

What time will the Premier League match Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal begin?

The Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will begin at 11:00 pm IST, on December 31.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal?

The Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal?

The Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Brighton & Hove Albion Probable Starting XI: R Sanchez; J Veltman, L Dunk, Colwill, P Estupinan; P Grob, M Caicedo; K Mitoma, A Lallana, S March, L Trossard

Arsenal Probable Starting XI: A Ramsdale, B White, Gabriel, Saliba, K Tierney, T Partey, M Odegaard, G Xhaka, B Saka, E Nketiah, G Martinelli

