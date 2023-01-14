Brighton vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online in India

Brighton & Hove Albion will look to overtake Liverpool in the Premier League standings as the two teams are set to face each other on Saturday. The Premier League fixture between Brighton and Liverpool is slated to take place at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton and Hove. After claiming 27 points from 17 matches, Brighton currently find themselves at the eighth spot in the Premier League standings. Roberto De Zerbi’s men will now head into the fixture after thrashing Everton 1-4 in their last Premier League encounter.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have not been able to produce anything impressive in this season’s Premier League so far. Jurgen Klopp’s side had to do endure a humiliating 3-1 defeat at the hands of Brentford in their last Premier League match. Liverpool, with 28 points under their belt, find themselves at the seventh spot in the standings.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool; here is all you need to know:

When will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Brighton and Liverpool be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Brighton and Liverpool will take place on January 14, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Brighton vs Liverpool be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Brighton and Liverpool will be played at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton and Hove.

What time will the Premier League 2022-23 match Brighton vs Liverpool begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Brighton and Liverpool will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League match?

Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League match?

Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Brighton vs Liverpool Possible Starting XIs

Brighton Predicted Starting Line-up: Robert Sanchez, Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwill, Pervis Estupinan, Pascal Gross, Moises Caicedo, Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Karou Mitoma, Evan Ferguson

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Thiago, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

