Bristol City vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FA Cup 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester City will lock horns against Bristol City for the fifth-round fixture of the FA Cup. The match is set to be played on March 1 at the Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol. Manchester City, in the previous round, edged past Arsenal riding on the lone goal scored by Nathan Ake. On the other hand, Bristol are coming off a massive 3-0 victory against West Brom in their third-round tie. However, they will need to call up their best-possible strategy in order to overcome the reigning Premier League champions.

Manchester City holds quite dominating records against lower-division teams in the FA Cup. They have met such teams 12 times beforehand and managed to score as many as 48 goals while conceding just 8 in reply. Although, Bristol will not be an easy assignment for Pep Guardiola’s boys based on their recent results. The Championship side has been undefeated in their last 12 appearances in all competitions. Meanwhile, Manchester City are returning from a huge 4-1 defeat against Bournemouth in their previous Premier League game.

Ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup 2022-23 match between Bristol City and Manchester City; here is all you need to know:

What date FA Cup 2022-23 match between Bristol City and Manchester City will be played?

The FA Cup 2022-23 match between Bristol City and Manchester City will take place on February 25, Saturday.

Where will the FA Cup 2022-23 match Bristol City vs Manchester City be played?

The FA Cup 2022-23 match between Bristol City and Manchester City will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol City.

What time will the FA Cup 2022-23 match Bristol City vs Manchester City begin?

The FA Cup 2022-23 match between Bristol City and Manchester City will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bristol City vs Manchester City FA Cup 2022-23 match?

Bristol City vs Manchester City match will not be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bristol City vs Manchester City FA Cup 2022-23 match?

Bristol City vs Manchester City match will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.

Bristol City vs Manchester City Possible Starting XI:

Bristol City Predicted Starting Line-up: O’Leary, Tanner, Vyner, Kalas, Pring, James, Williams, Sykes, Scott, Bell, Wells

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ortega, Lewis, Dias, Ake, Gomez, Silva, Phillips, Gundogan, Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden

