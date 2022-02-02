>BRK vs SEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between Burkina Faso and Senegal: Senegal are on the verge of making it into the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the second time in a row but first need to overcome Burkina Faso in the semi-final fixture on Thursday. The two teams were beaten finalists in 2013 and 2019 editions, respectively.They will be desperate to perform better and lift the trophy for the first time ever. Burkina Faso have been this tournament’s surprise package as they overcame all odds to reach the final four. Kamou Malo’s team eased past Gabon in the last 16 on penalties and secured a 1-0 win over Tunisia in the quarter-finals encounter. As for Senegal, they will now aim to get one over Burkina Faso in their conquest to seek the continent for the first time ever. Aliou Cisse’s men managed to knockout Cape Verde 2-0 in the round of 16, followed by a dominant display (3-1) against Equatorial Guinea in last weekend’s quarter-finals.

Plenty of action is expected in this encounter as the two team will head into the game desperate to eke out a win over each other. And fans here can check the BRK vs SEN Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>BRK vs SEN Telecast

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 semi-finals game will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

>BRK vs SEN Live Streaming

In India>, the AFCON will not be broadcast live on any channel.

>BRK vs SEN Match Details

The match between BRK vs SEN will be played on Thursday, February 3, at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde, Cameroon. The game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM (IST).

>BRK vs SEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Diedhiou

Vice-Captain: Mane

Goalkeeper: E Mendy

Defenders: A Diallo, Koulibaly, Sarr, Ouattara

Midfielders: Guira, Kayoute, Mane

Strikers: Bande, Diedhiou, Dia

>Burkina Faso vs Senegal Predicted XI:

Burkina Faso: Koffi; Kabore, Tapsoba, Ouattara, Yago; Nikiema, Guira, Sangare; Bande, Ouattara, Traore

Senegal: E Mendy; Sarr, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Ciss; Kayoute, N Mendy, I Gueye; Diedhiou, Dia, Mane

