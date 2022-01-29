>BRK vs TUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between Burkina Faso and Tunisia: Burkina Faso and Tunisia go toe-to-toe for a place in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on Saturday. Burkina Faso, who’ve had a bumpy ride in the league stages, needed penalties (7-6) to see off Gabon in their Round 16 fixture. They will be looking to make it to the semi-finals for the first time in five years.

On the other hand, Tunisia who barely looked convincing in the group stage, stunned everyone with a shocking 1-0 win over tournament favourites Nigeria in the round of 16. Buoyed by their victory over the Super Eagles, Tunisia will now look to go all the way and repeat their 2004 run, when they defeated Morocco 2-1 to clinch their first continental title.

In what looks like arguably the most evenly contested of the quarter-finals, both sides will be keen to advance to the final four and fans here can check the BRK vs TUN Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>BRK vs TUN Telecast

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 quarter-finals game between Burkina Faso and Tunisia will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

>BRK vs TUN Live Streaming

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 quarter-finals match between BRK vs TUN is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

>BRK vs TUN Match Details

The match between BRK vs TUN will be played on Saturday (Sunday, January 30 in India), at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, in Youande, Cameroon. The game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM (IST).

>BRK vs TUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bande

Vice-Captain: Khazri

Goalkeeper: Said

Defenders: Kabore, Tapsoba, Haddadi

Midfielders: Traore, Sangare, Skhiri, Laidouni,

Strikers: Bande, Khazri, Jaziri

>Burkina Faso vs Tunisia Predicted XI:

Burkina Faso: Koffi; Kabore, Tapsoba, Ouattara, Yago; Nikiema, Guira, Sangare; Bande, Ouattara, Traore

Tunisia: Said; Drager, Talbi, Ifa, Haddadi; Skhiri, Laidouni, Slimane; Khazri, Jaziri, Msakni

