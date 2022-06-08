Bukayo Saka Set for Big Pay Hike as Arsenal Seek to Tie Down Star With Long-Term Contract

Arsenal have dismissed rumours surrounding their star man Bukayo Saka and are happy to wait until the player returns from his summer break to initiate contract negotiations. The Premier League side failed to secure the UEFA Champions League spot for the next season. This has led to reports that teams like Manchester City and Liverpool may try to lure the 20-year-old away from the Gunners.

Amidst all the speculation, Arsenal is confident that Saka will soon sign a new long-term contract that will keep him in the Emirates stadium. The talented winger was named Arsenal’s player of the year for the 2021-22 season. Saka finished as the top scorer for the Gunners after netting 12 goals in all competitions.

Saka is currently away on international duty and will not return for preseason training. Arsenal also seem to be in no hurry to rush the return of their young star. They will be sitting down to discuss the contract negotiations only when he is back in the Emirates stadium.

Advertisement

A report by Sun stated that Arsenal has planned to settle Saka’s long-term future this summer with a new contract offer where he will be earning around £125,000 per week. This would be a significant salary hike for the young star who currently is one of the lowest earners of the Arsenal squad, earning only £30,000 per week.

Although Saka has two years left on his contract, Arsenal’s failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season has raised some concerns regarding his future. However, after an incredible personal season with Mikel Arteta, there is little to no indication that the Arsenal man wishes to leave the North London side.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal failed to secure Champions League qualification losing out to city rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners finished in the 5th position just 2 points behind Tottenham. The top 4 teams from the Premier League qualified for the Champions League which included the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham. Arsenal has managed to secure a place in the UEFA Europa League for the 2022-23 season.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.